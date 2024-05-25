Al Jazeera Secures Impressive List Of Telly Awards Including 20 Gold

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera Media Network has clinched an impressive list of accolades at this year's Telly Awards, themed“Beyond the Frame,” including 20 Gold, 56 Silver and 33 Bronze awards.

The winners of the 45th Annual Telly Awards were announced on May 21, 2024, featuring some of the most renowned global brands and media companies.

Among the winners, Al Jazeera English stood out with five gold awards for its series including“Rescue Mission Gaza,”“Monkey Man,”“The Accordion Wars,”“Cultural Annihilation of Gaza,” and“The Confession.”

Al Jazeera Digital was recognised with seven Golds for its ground-breaking programmes, including“Close Up”,“Decoded”,“Digital Dilemma”,“Between Us”, and“Start Here”. Additionally, Network Creative secured eight Gold awards for its innovative productions such as“Urban Warfare News Report”,“Maria Promo”,“Smart Life Promo,” and“Apocalypse Maybe.” Other divisions and channels earned awards for Arabic and English video content spanning documentary, social video, social newscast, explainers and web-series genres.

The Telly Awards, founded in 1979, annually showcase the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. All content was judged by The Telly Award Judging Council, comprised of more than 200 industry experts and leading professionals from top production companies, networks and content studios.