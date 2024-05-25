Rutuja Bagwe Gave A 'Marathi Touch To My Dialogues' In 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Rutuja Bagwe, who will be seen essaying the role of Vaijanati (Vaiju) in 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor', shared that, being a Maharashtrian in real life, she is enjoying this Hindi-genre show and is giving Marathi touch to her dialogues.
Talking about playing Vaiju, Rutuja shared: "Being a Maharashtrian in real life, I am enjoying essaying the character of Vaiju, as Vaiju herself is a Marathi mulgi. The audience will get to catch some glimpses of Rutuja in Vaiju."
"Even though I am doing a Hindi-genre show, I am giving a Marathi touch to my dialogue, which enhances the character of Vaiju. I admire the character of Vaiju as she is dabanng, strong, and fearless, and in real life too, I relate to the character of Vaiju," said Rutuja, who is known for her roles in shows like 'Chandra Aahe Sakshila', 'Nanda Saukhya Bhare', and 'Swamini'.
The actress added: "My takeaway from Vaiju would be that she is fearless, fights for what is right, independent, and a dabanng."
The show stars Ankit Gupta as Rannvijay.
'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' will air on Star Plus on May 27.
MENAFN25052024000231011071ID1108256055
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.