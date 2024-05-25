Rutuja Bagwe Gave A 'Marathi Touch To My Dialogues' In 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Rutuja Bagwe, who will be seen essaying the role of Vaijanati (Vaiju) in 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor', shared that, being a Maharashtrian in real life, she is enjoying this Hindi-genre show and is giving Marathi touch to her dialogues.

Talking about playing Vaiju, Rutuja shared: "Being a Maharashtrian in real life, I am enjoying essaying the character of Vaiju, as Vaiju herself is a Marathi mulgi. The audience will get to catch some glimpses of Rutuja in Vaiju."

"Even though I am doing a Hindi-genre show, I am giving a Marathi touch to my dialogue, which enhances the character of Vaiju. I admire the character of Vaiju as she is dabanng, strong, and fearless, and in real life too, I relate to the character of Vaiju," said Rutuja, who is known for her roles in shows like 'Chandra Aahe Sakshila', 'Nanda Saukhya Bhare', and 'Swamini'.

The actress added: "My takeaway from Vaiju would be that she is fearless, fights for what is right, independent, and a dabanng."

The show stars Ankit Gupta as Rannvijay.

'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' will air on Star Plus on May 27.