Singapore, Kazakhstan To Deepen Development Connectivity

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SINGAPORE, May 25 (NNN-XINHUA) – Singapore and Kazakhstan have signed agreements in economic cooperation, higher education, intellectual property rights protection, legal cooperation, security cooperation, and standards, Singapore's Foreign Ministry, said, in a statement, yesterday.

The agreements were signed during Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's state visit to Singapore from Wednesday to Friday.

Singapore President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, received Tokayev. Both presidents welcomed stronger connectivity and people-to-people exchange through education, cultural exchanges, and tourism.

Singapore Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong and Tokayev, discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas including education, food security, green energy, and digitalisation.

Tokayev also met with other senior Singapore officials.– NNN-XINHUA

