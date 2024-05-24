Miningnewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Stands Out As Key Player In Basic Materials Space

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

) McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) has been a standout performer in the basic materials sector this year, showcasing a remarkable growth trajectory that has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike.“With a year-to-date stock price increase of approximately 51%, MUX has significantly outpaced the average performance of its sector peers, which have seen an average decline of about 2.7%. This impressive growth is not just a number but a testament to the company's resilience and potential for future gains,” reads a recent article.“The surge in MUX's stock price is further bolstered by a substantial upward revision in earnings estimates. Over the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MUX's full-year earnings has jumped by 67.7%, painting a picture of a company on the rise. This optimistic outlook is reflected in its Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), signaling strong confidence in its ability to outperform in the near term. Such a significant revision in earnings estimates is a clear indicator of the company's robust financial health and the positive sentiment surrounding its growth prospects.”

To view the full article, visit

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at

