Zelensky Says He Discussed Situation In Ukraine, Preparations For Peace Summit With Polish Senate's Marshal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he discussed the situation in Ukraine and preparations for the Global Peace Summit at a meeting with Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, Marshal of the Polish Senate.
The head of state announced this in his nightly video
address , Ukrinform reports.
"I also met today with the Marshal of the Senate of Poland – I thanked her for the support, told her about the situation in Ukraine and, of course, we discussed our preparations for the Summit. I am grateful to everyone who supports Ukraine and a real honest peace!" Zelensky said.
Kidawa-Blonska arrived on an official visit to Ukraine on Friday.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
