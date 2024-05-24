Weapons From Previous U.S. Packages For Ukraine Already On Front Lines - State Department

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Weapons and equipment that the United States announced in the first two aid packages for Ukraine in the past few weeks have already been delivered to the front lines for the Ukrainian military.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this in a statement on Friday, Ukrinform reports.
"Assistance from previous packages has already made it to the front lines, and we will move this new assistance as quickly as possible so the Ukrainian military can use it to defend their territory and protect the Ukrainian people," Blinken said. Read also:
U.S. announces $275M in new military aid package for Ukraine
He said that the United States and the international coalition of other countries would continue to stand with Ukraine in its defense of its freedom.
The U.S. Department of Defense on Friday announced $275 million in a new security assistance package for Ukraine. The package includes additional precision strike rockets for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), artillery rounds, air-launched munitions, and anti-tank weapons.
MENAFN24052024000193011044ID1108255429
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.