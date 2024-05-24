Egypt, PLO To Supervise Dispatch Of Humanitarian Aid Into Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 24 (KUNA) -- An Egyptian senior official reaffirmed the joint sovereignty of his country and Palestine over Rafah border crossing.

Egypt is coordinating with the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) the launching of a mechanism for resuming the dispatching of relief aid to Gaza Strip via Rafah crossing, MENA news agency quoted the official as saying under anonymity.

The humanitarian assistance will dispatched through Karm Abu-Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing in the southernmost part of the Strip immediately and temporarily pending the reopening of Rafah crossing, he pointed out.

The official reaffirmed Egypt's keenness on unhindered flow of relief aid into Gaza to alleviate the humanitarian disaster in the besieged enclave under the latest agreement with the United States in this regard.

Earlier today, Egyptian Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and his US counterpart Joe Biden agreed in a phone conversation to sending aid and fuel into the Strip through Karm Abu-Salem crossing to alleviate the grinding crisis in Gaza. (pickup previous)

