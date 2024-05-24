Kazakhstan And China Trial Cargo Route From Kuryk To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan and China have launched a test mode of transit cargo port

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> trans port



ation to Europe via the Trans-Caspian InternationalTrans port

Route (TMTM, Middle Corridor) from the Kuryk sea port

toBaku, Azernews re port

s.

"A meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese joint commission on road port

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> trans port



was held in Aktau, within the framework of which, for thefirst time in history, a trial transit cargo port

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> trans port



ation alongthe China-Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan-Georgia route through the sea port

sof Kuryk and Baku was launched," the agency re port

s.

In particular, according to the Ministry of Trans port

, the firstthree Chinese trucks weighing 80 tons, which left Urumqi, wereloaded onto a ferry at the port

of Kuryk on May 23 for furtherpassage to Baku on the routeChina-Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan-Georgia.

“The agreement signed last year with the Chinese side on road port

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> trans port



has become a key moment of mutually beneficialcooperation, opening up limitless op port

unities and prospects forthe further development of trade relations. For the first time inthe history, vehicles

of the two countries have access to directlytravel to all major commercial cities of the parties and even maketransit through the territories," Ali Altai, Chairman of theCommittee on Road Trans port

and Trans port

Control of the Ministryof Trans port

of Kazakhstan, said at a meeting of thecommission.

According to him, hundreds of millions of tons of cargo fromChina to Western countries are delivered by sea, in terms of up to52 days, in a smaller volume, goods go by rail – in terms of up to22 days. Thanks to the use of the Middle Corridor, vehicles

canreduce up to 12 days, delivering cargo "door to door" withoutintermediate loading/ unloading.

The Trans-Caspian International Trans port

Route is aninternational port

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> trans port



corridor running through China, Kazakhstan,the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and further to Turkiye andEuropean countries.