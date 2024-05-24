Digital Fitness Start-Up Portl Secures USD 3 Mn In Pre-Series A Funding

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, May 24 (KNN) Portl, a city-based digital fitness

and wellness technology

company, has raised approximately Rs 25 crore (USD 3 million) in a pre-Series A funding round.

The investment

was led by Bharat Innovation Fund, with participation from existing investor Kalaari Capital and new investor T-Hub Foundation.

According to the start-up, the capital infusion will be utilised to accelerate product development, expand into new markets, and enhance its cutting-edge artificial intelligence systems.

Founded in March 2021 by Indraneel Gupta, Vishal Chandapeta, and Armaan Kandhari, Portl was incubated at T-Hub.

The company has disrupted the fitness

technology

sector with its flagship offering, Portl Studio.

This innovative product is a smart mirror equipped with a 43-inch 4K screen, embedded bio-sensors, HD cameras, and edge-AI processing capabilities, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

connectivity.

The start-up's proprietary technology

leverages advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to track users' movements and provide real-time feedback and coaching.

With this successful funding round, Portl plans to further enhance its product offerings, expand its reach to new markets, and continue to push the boundaries of digital fitness

innovation.

(KNN Bureau)