Man Arrested On Charges Of Kidnapping Commits Suicide In Police Custody

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 24 (IANS) A man arrested on charges of kidnapping a girl in Rajasthan's Pali district allegedly committed suicide
on Friday in police custody by hanging himself in the lockup with a blanket.
The deceased -- Rakesh Seervi (30) -- a resident of Chanvadiya Kalan village, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a girl.
His family members, meanwhile, accused the police of torturing him, resulting in his death.
An official said that the body was shifted to a mortuary.
It was alleged that Rakesh had kidnapped a girl from her house and taken her to a house in Balada village.
The girl, however, somehow managed to call and inform the police about the "kidnapping" following which Rakesh was apprehended.
Police
-Custody" target="_blank">
MENAFN24052024000231011071ID1108254716
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.