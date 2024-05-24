Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Participates In Three Investor Conferences During May 2024, Promoting CNM-Au8(R) Neuronal Health Therapy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

Clene recently participated in the Mizuho Neuroscience Summit 2024, the Benchmark 2024 Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference, and the Virtual A.G.P. Healthcare Conference

CNM-Au8(R) is oral suspension developed to restore neuronal health

and function by increasing energy

production and utilization The therapy has been involved in clinical trials and compassionate use programs, accumulating over 600 years of exposure across various neurodegenerative conditions, with no safety concerns reported

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health

and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”), multiple sclerosis (“MS”), and Parkinson's disease, recently participated in three investor conference

s during May – The Mizuho Neuroscience Summit 2024, the Benchmark 2024 Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference, and the Virtual A.G.P. Healthcare Conference. These conference

s provided Clene with the opportunity to present its lead drug candidate CNM-Au8(R), an oral suspension developed to restore neuronal health

and function by increasing energy

production and utilization.

The Mizuho Neuroscience Summit 2024 took take place on May 20-21 at the Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston, MA ( ). This event, organized by Mizuho Americas, is part of their initiative to explore promising investment trends and breakthroughs in the field of...

