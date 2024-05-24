MP HC Adjourns Hearing On Ex-Cong Leader Akshay Bam's Anticipatory Bail Plea To May 29

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, May 24 (IANS) The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on an anticipatory bail application moved by ex-Congress leader Akshay Kanti Bam to May 29.

Akshay Bam, the Congress candidate from the Indore Lok Sabha seat who withdrew his nomination at the last moment, is facing an attempt to murder charge in a land dispute case dating back 17 years.

Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder) was added to the case soon after Bam filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Bam had approached the sessions court seeking anticipatory bail, but his plea was rejected after which he moved the high court.

Bam was absconding after withdrawing his nomination, prompting the Congress to put up posters in Indore announcing Rs 5,000 for any information on him.

Bam was also seen with senior BJP leader and state Kailash Vijayvargiya after withdrawing his nomination.