WATCH: Rajinikanth Gets UAE Golden Visa, Expresses Gratitude To Abu Dhabi Authorities


5/24/2024 11:20:01 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Friday, Rajinikanth revealed that he has been granted a golden visa by the UAE's Department of Culture and Tourism. The renowned actor
took to social media
to announce this and also thanked the Abu Dhabi government
and MA Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for their efforts.

The video

Rajinikanth stated in a now-viral video
, "I am truly honored to have received the renowned UAE Golden visa from the Abu Dhabi government
. My heartfelt gratitude to the Abu Dhabi authorities, as well as to my dear friend Mr Yusuff Ali, CMD of Lulu Group, for obtaining this visa and providing all necessary support."

Rajinikanth's visit to Dubai

During his recent visit to the UAE, the actor
met with MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of the Lulu Group, as well as other key executives. The superstar and the businessman took a ride in a Rolls-Royce. Fans are wondering about a possible partnership between the superstar and the Lulu Group's owner.

Rajinikanth's professional front

Meanwhile, actor
Rajinikanth has recently wrapped film
ing for his forthcoming flick 'Vettaiyan'. It was written and directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Production. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan in important parts. The film
's music
was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

AsiaNet News

