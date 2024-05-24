Srinagar to Gulmarg: 7 places to visit in Jammu and Kashmir in Summer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the enchanting beauty of Jammu and Kashmir this summer. From the serene Dal Lake in Srinagar to the adventurous landscapes of Leh-Ladakh, explore a paradise filled with culture, spirituality, and breathtaking vistas. Experience the magic of the Himalayas in every corner

Embark on a summer journey to Jammu and Kashmir, a land of pristine beauty and cultural richness. Explore its enchanting landscapes and spiritual wonders

Srinagar, the summer capital, is famous for its picturesque Dal Lake. Visitors can enjoy a stay in houseboats, take a shikara ride, and explore the floating gardens

Known as a premier skiing destination in winter, Gulmarg transforms into a lush green paradise in summer. It boasts the world's highest golf course

Pahalgam, located on the banks of the Lidder River, is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. Activities include trekking, fishing, and horseback riding

Sonamarg, meaning 'Meadow of Gold,' is known for its enchanting beauty and adventure sports. It serves as a base for trekking routes to places like Vishansar

A land of stark landscapes, Leh-Ladakh offers a unique blend of Buddhist culture and adventure. Key attractions include the Thiksey and Hemis monasteries

A major pilgrimage site, the Vaishno Devi shrine is situated in the Trikuta Mountains near Katra. The 12 km trek to the temple is a spiritual journey for millions

A hill station known for its panoramic views of the Shivalik range, Patnitop is perfect for nature lovers. The area offers several trekking routes