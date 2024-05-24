The new comfortable and reliable crossover EXEED LX is available at AVTODOM Group dealerships

(MENAFN- Abtodom) Sales of the restyled crossover EXEED LX started at the dealership centers EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka in Moscow and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek in St. Petersburg.



The EXEED LX exterior has become sportier. A new frameless radiator grille, an updated shape of the air ducts and rear bumper, and an impressive wheel design appeared in the car. There is a modern dual curved multimedia screen with a thickness of 15 mm in the interior of the new EXEED LX. It combines a digital instrument panel and a touchscreen media system. The shape of the steering wheel has changed. It has two spokes and is equipped with special push-and-touch technology now. This dual mode prevents accidental pressing of the steering wheel touch buttons. A sports seat with electric adjustment in six positions, four additional lumbar support settings, heating and ventilation and position memory ensures driver comfort. A seat with four electrical adjustments, heating and ventilation is provided for the front passenger. Fast wireless charging for mobile devices with a power of 50 W is available in all trim levels. The driver and passengers can appreciate the high-quality sound of music. This is ensured by a premium SONY music audio system.



Getrag 7DCT robotic gearbox with two wet clutches is installed on all trim levels with a 1.6T engine with a power of 150 l/s. This ensures confident acceleration to 100 km/h in 10.3 seconds. The Borg Warner clutch provides an intelligent all-wheel drive system. EXEED LX comes with six driving modes: Eco, Standard, Sport, Snow, Mud and 4x4.



The front-wheel drive Premium package is equipped with a 1.6 turbocharged engine, adaptive cruise control, ADAS driver assistants, a full winter package, a panoramic roof and 19-inch wheels. The cost of the Premium package is 3 570 000 rubles. All-wheel drive LX in Prestige configuration with a 1.6 engine costs 3 770 000 rubles. The Premium AWD package costs 3 990 000 rubles.



Dealership centers EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka in Moscow, on Varshavskoe Shosse, 91A, and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek in St. Petersburg, on Stachek Avenue, 106, provide advantageous offers on trade-in, insurance and car loans. Legal entities can purchase EXEED LX on lease. A 7-year or 200 000 km warranty applies to vehicles.



Both dealerships are designed with high customer traffic in mind. These are equipped with certified equipment for professional servicing of EXEED brand vehicles. Service station EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka is located in a room with an area of more than 1600 square meters. Its capacity is above 100 cars per day. Service center EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek is equipped with 29 lifts. The area of the metalwork shop is 720 sq. m. m. The area of the body shop is 944.2 sq. m. m. experienced dealership specialists provide customer support in any difficult situation 24/7.



“EXEED cars have become the most purchased in the premium class over three years of presence on the Russian market. The start of sales of the updated LX is an important event for fans of the Chinese brand”, – Evgeniy Afonin, Director of the St. Petersburg Division of AVTODOM Group, said.



“Specialists at our dealerships will help customers appreciate the benefits of the restyled LX. This is the new premium compact crossover EXEED. The updated model is an excellent opportunity to get acquainted with the brand”, – Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South division, commented.





MENAFN24052024005646012357ID1108254214