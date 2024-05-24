LIVE UEFA Champions League Finals awaits football fans at Real Madrid World in Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Real Madrid World, the world’s first Real Madrid-themed Park located in Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination is thrilled to announce the hosting of the ChampionsLeague

Finals LIVE on Saturday 1st June 2024. This exciting event promises an unparalleled experience for football

enthusiasts and lifestyle connoisseurs, featuring the LIVE match on a large screen, surrounded by football

vibes, redeemable food and beverages at Hala Madrid Restaurant and entertainment by DJ Tala Samman.

On this historic night, Real Madrid will play Borussia Dortmund in their 18th ChampionsLeague

final. This game marks the first time Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund play head-to-head in a European Cup final, adding even more excitement to the event. Commencing at 9:00PM, with doors opening to welcome guests to an evening filled with delicious bites and entertainment.

Guests are welcome to join the UEFA

ChampionsLeague

Finals event at Real Madrid World, starting from 9:00PM, where they will enjoy various entertainment acts, followed by the electrifying performance of DJ Tala Samman, well-known in Dubai for her electrifying sets, previously opening for top artists like Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey - between 9:30PM until 10:30PM. Furthermore, pre-match football

content will be screened from 10:30PM to 11:00PM, leading up to the main match showcased until 1:00AM, while an exceptional Real Madrid World entertainment performance awaits all guests during the half time.

The screening will be held on a large screen, in front of the iconic La Cibeles Fountain, a replica of the famous landmark in Madrid where Real Madrid fans celebrate their team’s many victories. The original Cibeles Fountain, built in 1782, is one of the symbols of the city.

Fans are invited to book their spot by securing their ticket for this exclusive event, fully redeemable against food and beverages from Hala Madrid Restaurant, featuring a delightful blend of bites, including Shawarma, Hot Dogs, Chicken Tenders in addition to authentic Spanish specialties, from Patatas Bravas to Calamari Bocatas. To complement the meal, guests can indulge in refreshing beverages, including hops and grapes, while cheering for their favourite team.

Adding to the thrill, all guests attending this exclusive event can participate in an engaging competition by submitting their guesses for the winning team with a score. One lucky guest will win an official Real Madrid jersey, making the night even more interactive and memorable for all.

For football

fans planning to extend their excitement for more than one day, Lapita Hotel at Dubai Parks and Resorts invites them to explore the Real Madrid ChampionsLeague

staycation at Lapita , where they are welcomed to book their room* between Friday 31st May and on Monday, 3rd June, enjoy complimentary access to 40 attractions at Real Madrid World until 9:00PM and breakfast buffet on the following morning – priced at AED 499* for two adults and two children.

Lapita Hotel guests planning to watch UEFA

ChampionsLeague

Finals live at Real Madrid World on Saturday, 1st June are welcome to book their tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Football enthusiasts looking for the perfect destination to watch UEFA

ChampionsLeague

Finals, are invited to seize this opportunity, to join the first-ever live game streaming at Real Madrid World among other fans and to enjoy an unforgettable football

themed night full of entertainment, music, performances, delicious bites in a one-of a kind venue.

UEFA

ChampionsLeague

Finals screening tickets at Real Madrid World can be booked.

UEFA

-Champions-League-Finals-awaits- football

-fans-at-Real-Madrid-World-in-Dubai-Parks™-and-Resorts" target="_blank">

