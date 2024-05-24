HC Orders 15-Day Summer Break In District Courts Of Jammu From June 10

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Friday ordered 15-day summer vacation in district courts in Jammu province from June 10.
“It is notified for the information of all concerned that the District Courts falling in summer zone of Jammu province in UT of Jammu and Kashmir, excluding the courts located in District Kishtwar, District Doda and also the courts at Batote, Gool, Banihal and Ukhral in District Ramban and Bani in District Kathua, shall observe 15 days summer vacations w.e.f. 10-06-2024 to 24-06-2024 (both days inclusive),” Registrar General Shahzad Azeem said in an order.ADVERTISEMENT
“The Principal District and Sessions Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates of concerned Districts shall make suitable arrangements for disposal of urgent criminal business arising during the period of such vacation in the areas within their respective jurisdictions,” the order added.
