K’Taka Home Minister Slams State BJP Chief For ‘Udta Bengaluru’ Remark

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 24 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister

G. Parameshwara on Friday slammed the state BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra for his 'Udta Bengaluru' remarks, saying that the government

has declared Karnataka a drug-free state.

“Statements like 'Udta Bengaluru' should not have been made after the state government

took action against the drug peddlers. They (BJP) should not issue statements which can dent Bengaluru's image,” the state Home Minister

said.

He said that the government

has seized thousands of kilos of ganja.“MDMA and other synthetic drugs have also been confiscated. Many foreign students involved in drug peddling have been deported, and cases have been booked against the drug peddlers,” he said.

He said that the government

is acting strictly against the drug menace while hundreds of crores worth of drugs have been seized and burnt.

“Hundreds of foreign students have been deported, and we are continuously monitoring their whereabouts. I don't think it is right for the opposition to say the state capital has become 'Udta Bengaluru,” he said.

He said that the state government

has taken strict measures to ensure the law and order system remains intact in Karnataka.

“There have been some murder incidents recently in the state. But did such incidents not happen during the BJP's tenure as well? It doesn't mean that we want murders to take place. Whenever there was an incident, the murderers were arrested within 24 hours, and further legal

action was also initiated,” Parameshwara said.

He said that the Lok Sabha election took place peacefully in two phases in the state.“Clashes used to take place during the Ganesh festival every year. However, the celebrations were peaceful this year. Even during Ramadan, there used to be trouble. But this year that too was peaceful. If they (BJP) demand resignation over alleged law and order problems, it's not correct,” the Karnataka Home Minister

said.

He said that the Congress has promised good governance, and they will deliver it.

Earlier, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that Bengaluru, known renowned as the Silicon Valley of India, is now earning the ignominious reputation of“Udta Bengaluru”.

He said that unfortunately, Bengaluru is earning a“bad name” for being a“paradise” for druggists and rave parties.

“The people from outside the state find it safe in Bengaluru to host rave parties, involving drugs. It not only reflects the callousness and lackadaisical attitude of the Karnataka government

in controlling the drug menace but also raises suspicions on the government

in conniving with the criminals by providing them with a safe haven,” Vijayendra said.

