Robert Downey Jr. Roasts Chris Hemsworth, Asks ‘Avengers’ Cast To Describe ‘Thor’ Star In 3 Words

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Although it was a happy occasion, it didn't stop his longtime 'Avengers' co-star Robert Downey Jr. from marking the occasion with a public roast of everyone's favourite 'Thor' actor.

Robert Downey Jr. asked their Marvel buddies Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans to describe Hemsworth in three words, reports 'Variety'.

Their answers had the audience laughing. "What is Chris Hemsworth?" Downey asked.

Renner said:“Absurdly, annoyingly amazing."

Ruffalo came in strong with a“friend from work”.

Scarlett got to the heart of it with a“sensitive leading lady”.

On a more serious note, Downey lauded Hemsworth for being one of the most remarkable people he knows.

As per 'Variety', Hemsworth received his star the day before the opening of his latest movie, George Miller's 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'.

Downey said he“cannot wait” to see the movie and predicted“this is going to be the film

of 2024.”

"I wrote all of my comments myself, which is why they are going to be quite insightful and brilliant," Downey continued.

"Beyond the cape and the hammer is a contagious Aussie charm. You are a remarkable human being. You are a legend. Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He's very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection...down under...he has a true wit and depth of soul and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you. You keep us Hollywood folk on our toes because you're just a real deal," he added.