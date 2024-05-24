Polish PM Tusk Not To Take Part In Upcoming Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Polish Prime Minister

Donald Tusk does not intend to participatein the 2025 presidential elections

.

According to Azernews, the politician said this in his statementto "TVP Info".

He said that he supports the participation of Warsaw Mayor RafalTszaskovski in the presidential elections

as a candidate from the"Citizen Coalition".

None of the country's leading politicians has officiallyannounced their intention to participate in the 2025 presidential elections

.

Marshal (speaker) of the Sejm (lower house of the Polishparliament) Szymon Holovnya and Minister

of Foreign AffairsRadoslav Sikorski did not rule out their participation in thecampaign.