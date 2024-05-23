Travel Curators And Far East Organization Launch Inaugural World X Fest 2023 Japan Edition At Clarke Quay Central

SARAH

SARAH (top left) is the lead vocalist from Nine Universe, an anime-loving duo that has worked on several theme songs from video

games and animation produced by Konami. In her free time, SARAH also enjoys cosplaying (and of course, making her own cosplay attires), voice acting and creating illustrations.



SARAH will be performing for the first time ever in Singapore, on all three days at World X Fest 2023, and will be singing some of the top hits from popular anime like Demon Slayer and Gintama.



Akko Gorilla

Akko Gorilla (top right) is a trailblazing drummer, rapper, and solo artist from Tokyo who recently made her debut appearance at Fuji Rock Festival. Her stage name is inspired by her fascination with how gorillas communicate with each other through rhythms.



Not one to shy away from trying new things, Akko Gorilla will be cosplaying for the first time in her career, performing for the first time ever in Singapore, on all three days at World X Fest 2023, and will also be covering some popular anisongs from Slam Dunk and Sailor Moon.







Yuka Takada

Yuka Takada (bottom left) left her hometown in Akita to pursue her passion in singing, first as the lead singer of vocal dance unit Rhythmic and currently as a solo songstress (and part time voice actress). While Yuka is known for her J-Pop ballads, she is actually a big fan of anisongs.



Yuka will be cosplaying for the first time in her career, performing for the first time ever in Singapore, on all three days at World X Fest 2023, and will be singing some of the top hits from popular anime like Naruto and Evangelion.







Yayoi Daimon

Hailing from Osaka, guest artiste Yayoi Daimon (bottom center) began her singing career at an all-girl group managed by Yoshimoto Kogyo before going independent to pursue her passion in creating J-pop music inspired by Hiphop and Reggae music.



Yayoi will be cosplaying for the first time in her career, performing for the first time ever in Singapore, on all three days at World X Fest 2023, and will also be covering some popular anisongs from One Piece and Cutie Honey in her repertoire.





