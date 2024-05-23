Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Chain-Like Grid Placed Underneath Vehicle Tires For Traction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joe C. of Buffalo, NY is the creator of the Chain Traction Mesh Grid, a chain grid designed to help vehicles get unstuck from mud, snow, ice, sand, and other unfavorable terrain. Users can place the grid between vehicle tires and slowly accelerate to help gain traction and move the vehicle. The device is comprised of a chain mesh measuring 8-inches wide, stretching from the rear tire to the front tire of a vehicle, handles positioned on both ends of the device for controlling movement, and several measuring 1.5 inches in length that are staggered from tire to tire along the chain mesh.The device will essentially prevent tires from slipping and losing traction when attempting to free the vehicle. Users simply place the device between the stuck tires and slowly accelerate the vehicle to prevent slipping. It eliminates the need to call a tow truck or ask other motorists for assistance when trying to move a stuck vehicle.Markets for automotive accessories are vast and dynamic, generating significant profit on a year over year basis for manufacturers. The growing popularity of off-road driving, overlanding, and adventure travel has significantly increased the demand for traction aids like chains. Furthermore, advances in materials and design have led to more efficient and user-friendly traction aids, expanding their appeal to a broader audience.Urban drivers, especially in areas prone to snow and ice, are also key consumers of traction devices. Additionally, emergency services and utility companies regularly use these products to ensure vehicle mobility in adverse conditions. While chains installed on vehicle tires are effective, not all vehicles are equipped with these chains, and drivers may be left without a way to get their vehicles unstuck from unfavorable terrain. The Chain Traction Mesh Grid is innovative and versatile, offering an easy to apply device that would fit within the automotive accessories market and expand any manufacturer's product line.Joe filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Chain Traction Mesh Grid product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.

