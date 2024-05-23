Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia And Oman Join ITF

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia and Oman have joined theInternational Transport Forum (ITF), Azernews reports.

The relevant decision was made by the ministers of theorganization's member countries following the summit in Leipzig. Inaddition, the chairmanship of the organization has passed fromLithuania to Chile.

It should be noted that on May 22-24, 2024, the ITF summit on transport

contributing to a sustainable economy is being held inLeipzig (Germany) under the chairmanship of Lithuania. Participantsdiscuss and share ideas on how transport

can contribute to economicgrowth while contributing to environmental and socialsustainability.

The International Transport Forum (ITF) is an intergovernmentalorganization in which more than 60 countries, including Azerbaijan,participate.

The ITF was established in 2006 under the OECD as the successorto the European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT), whichhas been in operation since 1953.