Climate Diplomacy: Collaborative Efforts Between Pakistan And Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is going to host the 29th Conference of Parties tothe United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29)in Baku in November 2024. The 29th COP29 was announced at theplenary session of COP28 on December 11. The Conference of theParties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)has been convened annually since 1995. This event is designed toevaluate global progress in addressing climate change.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev,welcomed this decision and thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed AlNahyan. He also shared a post in his social media accounts onAzerbaijan's hosting the 29th session of the Conference of theParties (COP29). He emphasised Azerbaijan's commitment to globalclimate action, energy efficiency, and renewable energy,highlighting national priorities for a clean environment and greengrowth. President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to allsupporting countries and vowed to make COP29 a success, whileappreciating the UAE's organisation of COP28 and looking forward tocollaborative efforts in advancing climate action. Azerbaijan'scivil society organisations welcome the decision to host COP29 in2024, recognising it as a significant achievement for the countryand a testament to President Ilham Aliyev's leadership. Thissupport underscored Azerbaijan's commitment to green energy andclimate initiatives, marking a milestone in its environmentalstrategy.

At the beginning of 2024, President Ilham Aliyev appointedAzerbaijani Minister

of Ecology and Natural Resources MukhtarBabayev as President of COP29, CMP 19, and CMA 6, empowering him toform a preparatory team.

Azerbaijan's Minister

of Ecology and Natural Resources, MukhtarBabayev, expressed gratitude for the support from the EasternEuropean Group and highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to combatingclimate change, supported by strong political will from PresidentIlham Aliyev. Azerbaijan has committed to reducing greenhouse gasemissions by 35% by 2030 and increasing this target to 40% by 2050 to the 2015 Paris Agreement and actively pursuing thesegoals are key priorities for the Azerbaijani government.

As the host, Azerbaijan has an opportunity to showcase itscommitment to addressing climate change and promote regionalcooperation on environmental issues choosing Baku as the venue,COP29 emphasises the importance of inclusivity in climatediscussions and recognizes the unique challenges faced by diverseregions. This summit offers an opportunity for nations to exchangeknowledge, promote sustainable development, and forge partnershipswhile highlighting the shared responsibility of all nations insafeguarding the planet's future. Moreover, amidst geopoliticaltensions, the summit's theme of "Cop of peace" aims to transcendpolitical divides and harness international cooperation to addressboth climate change and broader global harmony, illustrating thepotential for climate action to serve as a catalyst for unity andhealing on a global scale. With 196 governments

expected to attend,Azerbaijan's commitment to making Cop29 a beacon of peaceunderscores the potential for climate action to unite nations inpursuit of a shared goal, offering hope for a more harmoniousfuture.

Mukhtar Babayev has been actively engaged in meetings withcounterparts from various countries and undertaking diplomaticvisits since his appointment. His efforts reflect a strongcommitment to achieving impactful outcomes for global climateaction, ensuring comprehensive and inclusive preparations forCOP29.

Last week, Mukhtar Babayev also visited Pakistan to present aletter of invitation from President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan toPrime Minister

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Zardariregarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to theUnited Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan met with Azerbaijan's Minister

of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, whoextended an invitation from President Ilham Aliyev for COP29. PMSharif expressed anticipation for the event, pledging Pakistan'sfull support to Azerbaijan. He thanked Babayev and conveyedcongratulations to President Aliyev. Minister

Babayev appreciatedthe support and highlighted the importance of bilateral ties.

President Asif Ali Zardari welcomed Minister

Babayev, expressingsupport for Azerbaijan's COP29 chairmanship and hopes for enhancedclimate finance. He emphasised strong Pakistan-Azerbaijan relationsand advocated for deeper cooperation, including people-to-peopleexchanges. Minister

Babayev emphasized bilateral ties, invitingPresident Zardari to participate in COP29 in Baku.

Pakistan's Coordinator to the Prime Minister

on Climate Change,Romina Khurshid Alam, highlighted initiatives like Green Pakistanand emphasized the need for an effective loss and damage fund tosupport vulnerable countries. Their statements underscore theurgency of global cooperation in combating climate changevisited Pakistan's COMSATS headquarters to discuss COP29 prioritiesand climate change impacts, engaging with officials and planting atree symbolizing environmental cooperation

Mukhtar Babayev visited the Azerbaijani park and participated ina tree planting ceremony attended by high-ranking officials fromboth countries. Speaking to the media, Babayev emphasiseddiscussions with Pakistan's leadership on COP29 and the importanceof collective action to address environmental and climatechallenges.

Pakistan can benefit from COP29 by leveraging the platform toraise awareness about its vulnerability to climate change andadvocate for increased international support for adaptation andmitigation efforts. Participation in COP29 offers Pakistan anopportunity to access funding, technology transfers, and expertiseto strengthen its resilience against climate impacts and transitiontowards a low-carbon economy.