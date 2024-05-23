Turkish Min. Urges Arabs To Sign Free Trade Agreements With Ankara

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 23 (KUNA) -- Turkish Minister
of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek on Thursday called on Arab countries not to be reluctant to hammer out free trade agreements with his country.
The Turkish minister made the call during the International Arab Banking Summit in Istanbul, underlining that the key way to promote Turkish-Arab trade and investment
is to sign joint free trade agreements.
"The wholesale solution is to have free trade agreements that create more wealth and prosperity," Simsek said.
He pointed out that Arab countries, which have capital, can diversify their economies and and develop their manufacturing sector, by means of running investment
s in Turkiye.
The two-day event that ends on Friday is organized by the Union of Arab Banks under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (end)
ta
MENAFN23052024000071011013ID1108251367
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.