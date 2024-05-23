(MENAFN- 3BL) PITTSBURGH, PA, May 23, 2024 /3BL/ – Wesco International (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supplychain

solutions, today announced a scholarship program as part of Wesco Cares, its corporate philanthropy program, to support the next generation of tradespeople. In partnership with Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) as well as ELECTRI International, an electrical construction

foundation established by the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), the $200,000 scholarship will be awarded to students entering skilled trades in the U.S. electrical industry

.

The new scholarship program underscores Wesco's commitment to the electrical industry

and the hard-working individuals who power progress in our world. There has never been a more crucial time to support and encourage the next generation of skilled labor

ers as demand for large, complex electrification projects to support sustainability goals continues to increase, amplifying the need for essential skilled labor

ers.

As the largest electrical distributor in North America, Wesco understands the critical role of tradespeople in powering our world and moving the electrical industry

forward. Similarly, IEC and ELECTRI are tireless advocates of the electrical industry

and are both committed to supporting the next generation of contractors. By helping to reduce the financial

costs associated with trade school and apprenticeship expenses, the scholarship program encourages interest in the trades and contributes to an increase in skilled labor

.“The IEC Scholarship will allow me to focus on my studies and career, keeping workers safe by understanding electrical concepts and practical applications. I am so very grateful to have received this scholarship and will continue to work diligently to be successful in my training as an apprentice,” said Jennifer Calloway, IEC Scholarship recipient.

To learn more about how you can apply for the Wesco Cares scholarship program, visit here .

“At Wesco, we believe people are our greatest asset, and the hard-working individuals who power progress are the heart of our industry

,” said John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We recognize the significant impact skilled trade labor

shortages are having on our contractor customers and their ability to execute construction

projects on time and on budget. In support of our commitment to the electrical industry

, we are very pleased to present these two scholarship funds to IEC as well as ELECTRI to strengthen the talent pipeline and increase the labor

pool for contractors.”

“ELECTRI International is extremely grateful for Wesco's dedication to the electrical construction

industry

and its many contributions to promote prosperity in the trade, especially this scholarship,” said ELECTRI Director of Future Workforce Development Anna Jochim.“This scholarship will ensure the success of NECA-ELECTRI's new Project Management Apprenticeship Program which is expected to create a much-needed talent pipeline for NECA contractors.”

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $22 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supplychain

solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry

's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supplychain

services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, educational institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates nearly 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

