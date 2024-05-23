Buddha Purnima 2024: 7 important places related to the Lord's life

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embark on a transformative journey tracing Buddha's footsteps through sacred destinations: Lumbini, Bodh Gaya, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Sravasti, Rajgir, and Vaishali. These sites resonate with his enlightenment, teachings, and final moments, offering profound spiritual insights into the essence of Buddhism

Embark on a journey of enlightenment, tracing Buddha's sacred path through Lumbini, Bodh Gaya, Sarnath and others.

Discover the essence of his teachings

Lumbini is home to the Mayadevi Temple, marking the exact spot where Buddha was born

Where Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree. The Mahabodhi Temple Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, stands here

Here Buddha delivered his first sermon, known as the Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta, setting in motion the Wheel of Dharma

Where Buddha attained Parinirvana, or final enlightenment, and passed away. The Mahaparinirvana Temple and the Ramabhar Stupa are notable sites here

A significant site where Buddha spent 24 rainy seasons preaching, establishing an important monastery called Jetavana Vihara

An important destination where Buddha spent several years teaching and meditating. The Griddhakuta Hill, or Vulture's Peak, is where Buddha delivered important sermons

A place associated with Buddha's teachings and significant events, including his last sermon. The Kutagarasala Vihara, where Buddha stayed