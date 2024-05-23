SHOCKING! British TV Host Makes Fun Of Priyanka Chopra; Calls Her 'Chianca Chop Free' - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In March, Andi Peters, a host on 'Good Morning Britain', was at Madame Tussauds in London discussing the statues on display. During the segment, while anchors Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins were in the studio, Peters struggled with Chopra's name. Adil Ray promptly corrected him, emphasizing Chopra's fame and significance as both an Indian Bollywood actress

and a prominent American star. Peters then attempted to recover by mentioning her marriage to a member of the Jonas Brothers.

Fans React with Disappointment

The clip of this incident quickly went viral, drawing backlash from Chopra's fans who found the mispronunciation disrespectful. Many believed it wasn't a simple mistake but a deliberate act. Comments from fans highlighted their disappointment and anger, with some vowing to stop supporting Peters.

Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra recently starred in the romantic drama "Love Again" with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Her upcoming projects include the action-comedy "Heads of State" alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and the film "The Bluff" directed by Frank E Flowers, featuring Karl Urban. Additionally, Chopra has a Bollywood project in the works; she is set to appear in Farhan Akhtar's "Jee Le Zara" with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, the film's release has been delayed for unspecified reasons

