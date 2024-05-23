Germany Busts Major Human Trafficking Ring - Police

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 23 (KUNA) -- Germany has busted an international human trafficking ring that aimed to smuggle illegal migrants into the country, the police said on Thursday.
The culprits, the majority of whom were Syrian nationals, were rounded up as police carried out raids across the country, the police said, as the mass arrests
come amid tight surveillance measures around the country's borders given the rise in illegal migrant arrivals, it added. (end)
