Divya Khossla Recounts How She Shot For ‘Savi’ In Minus 6 Deg C For 45 Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Divya Khossla, who is gearing up for her upcoming thriller movie 'Savi', has shared that the team shot for 45 days at -6 degrees Celsius in the UK.

She also recollected how she had to wear heavy winter clothing in Mumbai in order to maintain continuity while shooting certain parts of the film

.

The actress

said:“The whole movie was shot in 45 days at -6 degrees Celsius temperature. When you watch the movie, you will feel cold. I personally enjoy working in cold weather and don't prefer working in the summer.”

She further mentioned,“We had to do a small bit of shoot here in Bombay also when I had to wear the layered jackets and everything and shoot in this hot weather and that was actually more difficult than shooting in the cold.”

The trailer of 'Savi' gives a glimpse of a riveting story where Divya's character carries out a prison break to save her husband (Harshvardhan Rane) from a potential threat to his life after he is framed in a case.

The trailer features several intense sequences including gun fights, hand-to-hand combat, and planning and execution of the jail break.

The film

is set to debut in theatres on May 31.