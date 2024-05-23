'Return And Face Probe', JD-S Leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy Appeals To Fugitive Cousin Prajwal Revanna

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 23 (IANS) JD-S youth wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Thursday appealed to his cousin and absconding JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex video

scandal in Karnataka, to return from wherever he is and face the probe.

Speaking to the media

, actor-turned-politician Nikhil, the son of former Chief Minister

H.D. Kumaraswamy, said,“If allegations are levelled, we need to face them. In this context, the Hassan MP (Prajwal Revanna) should return to the country from wherever he is and face the probe.”

Earlier, JD-S state President Kumaraswamy had twice appealed to Prajwal Revanna through the media

to return to the country and appear before the SIT if he had any respect for him and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, the accused's grandfather.

Nikhil also said that everyone in the state is talking about the Deve Gowda family being targeted in the sex video

scandal.

JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna (the father of Prajwal Revanna), has also been targeted and sent to jail, he claimed.

"The people are observing all the developments. This won't last long. Those running the government

should learn to deliver fair administration," he said.

The youth wing leader also claimed that the SIT is not conducting the probe in a transparent manner.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister

Siddaramaiah has written a second letter to Prime Minister

Narendra Modi seeking the cancellation of Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic

passport.

Commenting on the developments, Union Minister

Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that the authorities have already approached the court regarding the cancellation of Prajwal Revanna's passport, as he criticised the state for making it a political issue.