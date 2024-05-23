New Balance x District Vision: Pace with Peace now in Dubai

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, May 23, 2024 – New Balance announced today the launch of the latest District Vision. This is the brand’s third collaboration with District Vision and the first collection to launch in the Middle East.



This collection takes an elevated and sleek approach to the race shoe, along with a capsule of comfortable performance wear staples. To accompany their collaborative take on the FuelCell SC Elite, District Vision and New Balance have created a full apparel range, which encompasses the full running experience, from training to race day to cool down. This performance-minded update, featuring moisture-wicking NB DRY fabric, adds functional versatility to a classic rugby shirt silhouette.



The FuelCell SC Elite v4 features the propulsive feeling of FuelCell, combined with a thin carbon fiber plate, offering superior energy return in a lightweight package. The Translucent Anorak offers a modern, visually distinctive take on a classic pre-race warm up jacket and features water-resistant, woven construction. The Translucent Pant offers a modern, visually distinctive take on a classic pre-race warm up layer and features water-resistant, woven construction.



Primary colors make up the majority of the apparel collection, which features gold medal sprinter Sydney McLaughlin and British soccer player Eberechi Eze.





The full District Vision x New Balance collection is now available in limited quantities at the New Balance, Dubail Mall branch.







MENAFN23052024007566016328ID1108248883