IMF Team Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 23, 2024, a team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by IMF European Department Director Alfred Kammer, is starting meetings with Ukrainian government officials and other partners in the city of Kyiv.

The relevant statement was made by IMF Resident Representative to Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the available press release.

The discussions will focus on the risks that the Ukrainian economy is facing and the economic policy goals of the Government of Ukraine, the report states.

Following these meetings, from May 27, 2024, the IMF mission led by IMF Mission Chief for Ukraine Gavin Gray will start discussions with Ukrainian government officials in Warsaw regarding the economic policy in the context of the fourth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement.

A reminder that, in March 2024, Ukraine received the third tranche of $880 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement.

At that time, the IMF mentioned that Ukraine's economy showed remarkable resilience in 2023 despite martial law, although war-related headwinds were persisting. Ukrainian authorities met all but one quantitative performance criteria for end-December, all structural benchmarks through end-February, and all indicative targets.