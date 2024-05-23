Rock In Rio 2024 Celebrates 40 Years With Star-Studded Lineup And Ticket Launch

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rock in Rio, Brazil's legendary music festival, is gearing up for its 40th anniversary with an expansive lineup, kicking off general ticket sales this Thursday, May 23.
The 2024 edition is set to deliver memorable performances over several days, solidifying its status as one of the country's most awaited events.
This year, fans can expect a thrilling mix of artists. Lulu Santos, Imagine Dragons, Cyndi Lauper, Katy Perry, and Ed Sheeran are just a few of the big names.
The festival will also feature performances by Evanescence, Incubus, Deep Purple, alongside emerging talents like Charlie Puth and Gloria Groove, enhancing its celebrated musical variety.
Tickets go on sale at 7 PM, available exclusively through the Ticketmaster website.
Each purchase grants one-day access to the festival, allowing attendees to freely explore all stages and enjoy every performance and attraction.
Scheduled for September 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, and 22 at Cidade do Rock in Rio de Janeiro's West Zone, ticket prices are set at R$795 ($154.37) for regular entry and R$397.50 ($77.18) for half-price admission, with digital delivery and no service fees.
Payments can be made via PIX or credit card, with installment options up to six times. Itaú cardholders benefit from a 15% discount and can pay in up to eight installments interest-free.
Purchase limits are set at four tickets per CPF, including one half-price ticket, except for individuals with special needs who may buy an additional half-price ticket for a companion.
As anticipation mounts, Rock in Rio promises yet another spectacular celebration of music and culture, drawing fans from around the globe to the heart of Rio for an unforgettable festival experience.
See the Rock in Rio 2024 lineup organized by date and stage
September 13 - Friday - Rock in Rio 2024
World Stage
Travis Scott
21 Savage
Ludmilla
Matuê feat. Wiu and Teto
Sunset Stage
MC Cabelinho & Coral das Favelas
Orochi, Chefin, and guest
Veigh and Kayblack
Funk Orchestra invites MC Daniel, Rebecca, and MC Soffia
New Order Dance
September 14 - Saturday - Rock in Rio 2024
World Stage
Imagine Dragons
OneRepublic
Zara Larsson
Lulu Santos
Sunset Stage
NX Zero
James
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Pato Fu + Penélope
New Dance Order
Favela Space
September 15 - Sunday - Rock in Rio 2024
World Stage
Avenged Sevenfold
Evanescence
Journey
Os Paralamas do Sucesso
Sunset Stage
Deep Purple
Incubus
Planet Hemp invites Pitty
Barão Vermelho
September 19 - Thursday - Rock in Rio 2024
World Stage
Ed Sheeran
Charlie Puth
Joss Stone
Jão
Sunset Stage
Favela Space
September 20 - Friday - Rock in Rio 2024
World Stage
Katy Perry
Karol G
Cyndi Lauper
Ivete Sangalo
Sunset Stage
Iza
Gloria Gaynor
Tyla
Luedji Luna invites Tássia Reis and Xênia França
New Order Dance
Favela Space
Global Village
September 21 - Saturday - Rock in Rio 2024
World Stage
Forever rock: Capital Inicial, Detonautas, NX Zero, Pitty, Rogério Flausino, Toni Garrido
Forever country: Chitãozinho & Xororó, Orquestra Heliópolis, Ana Castela, Junior, Luan Santana, Simone Mendes
Forever MPB: BaianaSystem, Carlinhos Brown, Daniela Mercury, Majur, Margareth Menezes, Ney Matogrosso
Forever trap: Cabelinho, Filipe Ret, Kayblack, Matuê, Orochi, Ryan SP, Veigh
Sunset Stage
Forever pop: Duda Beat, Gloria Groove, Jão, Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza, Lulu Santos
Forever samba: Zeca Pagodinho, Alcione, Diogo Nogueira, Jorge Aragão, Maria Rita, Xande de Pilares
Forever rap: Criolo, Djonga, Karol Conká, Marcelo D2, Rael
New Order Dance
Forever electronic: Mochakk, Beltran x Classmatic, Eli Iwasa x Ratier, Maz x Antdot
Favela Space
Forever funk: Livinho, MC Don Juan, MC Dricka, MC Hariel, MC IG, MC PH
Forever favela dance: Bucheca, Cidinho e Doca, Funk Orchestra, MC Carol, MC Kevin O Chris, Tati Quebra Barraco
Forever classical music: Nathan Amaral, Orquestra Sinfônica Brasileira Jovem
Global Village
Forever soul: Banda Black Rio, Claudio Zoli, Hyldon
Forever jazz: Antonio Adolfo, Joabe Reis, Jonathan Ferr, Leo Gandelman
Forever bossa nova: Bossacucanova feat Cris Delanno, Leila Pinheiro, Roberto Mnescal, Wanda Sá
September 22 - Sunday - Rock in Rio 2024
World Stage
Sunset Stage
Favela Space
