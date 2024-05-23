Rock In Rio 2024 Celebrates 40 Years With Star-Studded Lineup And Ticket Launch

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rock in Rio, Brazil's legendary music festival, is gearing up for its 40th anniversary with an expansive lineup, kicking off general ticket sales this Thursday, May 23.



The 2024 edition is set to deliver memorable performances over several days, solidifying its status as one of the country's most awaited events.



This year, fans can expect a thrilling mix of artists. Lulu Santos, Imagine Dragons, Cyndi Lauper, Katy Perry, and Ed Sheeran are just a few of the big names.



The festival will also feature performances by Evanescence, Incubus, Deep Purple, alongside emerging talents like Charlie Puth and Gloria Groove, enhancing its celebrated musical variety.



Tickets go on sale at 7 PM, available exclusively through the Ticketmaster website.



Each purchase grants one-day access to the festival, allowing attendees to freely explore all stages and enjoy every performance and attraction.







Scheduled for September 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, and 22 at Cidade do Rock in Rio de Janeiro's West Zone, ticket prices are set at R$795 ($154.37) for regular entry and R$397.50 ($77.18) for half-price admission, with digital delivery and no service fees.



Payments can be made via PIX or credit card, with installment options up to six times. Itaú cardholders benefit from a 15% discount and can pay in up to eight installments interest-free.



Purchase limits are set at four tickets per CPF, including one half-price ticket, except for individuals with special needs who may buy an additional half-price ticket for a companion.



As anticipation mounts, Rock in Rio promises yet another spectacular celebration of music and culture, drawing fans from around the globe to the heart of Rio for an unforgettable festival experience.

See the Rock in Rio 2024 lineup organized by date and stage

September 13 - Friday - Rock in Rio 2024

World Stage







Travis Scott



21 Savage



Ludmilla

Matuê feat. Wiu and Teto







MC Cabelinho & Coral das Favelas



Orochi, Chefin, and guest



Veigh and Kayblack

Funk Orchestra invites MC Daniel, Rebecca, and MC Soffia





Deadmau5







Imagine Dragons



OneRepublic



Zara Larsson

Lulu Santos







NX Zero



James



Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Pato Fu + Penélope





DJ Snake





Dennis







Avenged Sevenfold



Evanescence



Journey

Os Paralamas do Sucesso







Deep Purple



Incubus



Planet Hemp invites Pitty

Barão Vermelho







Ed Sheeran



Charlie Puth



Joss Stone

Jão





Gloria Groove





Xande de Pilares







Katy Perry



Karol G



Cyndi Lauper

Ivete Sangalo







Iza



Gloria Gaynor



Tyla

Luedji Luna invites Tássia Reis and Xênia França





Alison Wonderland





Pocah





Angélique Kidjo







Forever rock: Capital Inicial, Detonautas, NX Zero, Pitty, Rogério Flausino, Toni Garrido



Forever country: Chitãozinho & Xororó, Orquestra Heliópolis, Ana Castela, Junior, Luan Santana, Simone Mendes



Forever MPB: BaianaSystem, Carlinhos Brown, Daniela Mercury, Majur, Margareth Menezes, Ney Matogrosso

Forever trap: Cabelinho, Filipe Ret, Kayblack, Matuê, Orochi, Ryan SP, Veigh







Forever pop: Duda Beat, Gloria Groove, Jão, Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza, Lulu Santos



Forever samba: Zeca Pagodinho, Alcione, Diogo Nogueira, Jorge Aragão, Maria Rita, Xande de Pilares

Forever rap: Criolo, Djonga, Karol Conká, Marcelo D2, Rael





Forever electronic: Mochakk, Beltran x Classmatic, Eli Iwasa x Ratier, Maz x Antdot







Forever funk: Livinho, MC Don Juan, MC Dricka, MC Hariel, MC IG, MC PH



Forever favela dance: Bucheca, Cidinho e Doca, Funk Orchestra, MC Carol, MC Kevin O Chris, Tati Quebra Barraco

Forever classical music: Nathan Amaral, Orquestra Sinfônica Brasileira Jovem







Forever soul: Banda Black Rio, Claudio Zoli, Hyldon



Forever jazz: Antonio Adolfo, Joabe Reis, Jonathan Ferr, Leo Gandelman

Forever bossa nova: Bossacucanova feat Cris Delanno, Leila Pinheiro, Roberto Mnescal, Wanda Sá







Shawn Mendes



Akon

Ne-Yo





Mariah Carey





Belo



