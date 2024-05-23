               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Rock In Rio 2024 Celebrates 40 Years With Star-Studded Lineup And Ticket Launch


5/23/2024 5:00:07 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rock in Rio, Brazil's legendary music festival, is gearing up for its 40th anniversary with an expansive lineup, kicking off general ticket sales this Thursday, May 23.

The 2024 edition is set to deliver memorable performances over several days, solidifying its status as one of the country's most awaited events.

This year, fans can expect a thrilling mix of artists. Lulu Santos, Imagine Dragons, Cyndi Lauper, Katy Perry, and Ed Sheeran are just a few of the big names.

The festival will also feature performances by Evanescence, Incubus, Deep Purple, alongside emerging talents like Charlie Puth and Gloria Groove, enhancing its celebrated musical variety.

Tickets go on sale at 7 PM, available exclusively through the Ticketmaster website.

Each purchase grants one-day access to the festival, allowing attendees to freely explore all stages and enjoy every performance and attraction.



Scheduled for September 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, and 22 at Cidade do Rock in Rio de Janeiro's West Zone, ticket prices are set at R$795 ($154.37) for regular entry and R$397.50 ($77.18) for half-price admission, with digital delivery and no service fees.

Payments can be made via PIX or credit card, with installment options up to six times. Itaú cardholders benefit from a 15% discount and can pay in up to eight installments interest-free.

Purchase limits are set at four tickets per CPF, including one half-price ticket, except for individuals with special needs who may buy an additional half-price ticket for a companion.

As anticipation mounts, Rock in Rio promises yet another spectacular celebration of music and culture, drawing fans from around the globe to the heart of Rio for an unforgettable festival experience.
See the Rock in Rio 2024 lineup organized by date and stage
September 13 - Friday - Rock in Rio 2024
World Stage


  • Travis Scott
  • 21 Savage
  • Ludmilla
  • Matuê feat. Wiu and Teto

Sunset Stage

  • MC Cabelinho & Coral das Favelas
  • Orochi, Chefin, and guest
  • Veigh and Kayblack
  • Funk Orchestra invites MC Daniel, Rebecca, and MC Soffia

New Order Dance

  • Deadmau5

September 14 - Saturday - Rock in Rio 2024
World Stage

  • Imagine Dragons
  • OneRepublic
  • Zara Larsson
  • Lulu Santos

Sunset Stage

  • NX Zero
  • James
  • Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
  • Pato Fu + Penélope

New Dance Order

  • DJ Snake

Favela Space

  • Dennis

September 15 - Sunday - Rock in Rio 2024
World Stage

  • Avenged Sevenfold
  • Evanescence
  • Journey
  • Os Paralamas do Sucesso

Sunset Stage

  • Deep Purple
  • Incubus
  • Planet Hemp invites Pitty
  • Barão Vermelho

September 19 - Thursday - Rock in Rio 2024
World Stage

  • Ed Sheeran
  • Charlie Puth
  • Joss Stone
  • Jão

Sunset Stage

  • Gloria Groove

Favela Space

  • Xande de Pilares

September 20 - Friday - Rock in Rio 2024
World Stage

  • Katy Perry
  • Karol G
  • Cyndi Lauper
  • Ivete Sangalo

Sunset Stage

  • Iza
  • Gloria Gaynor
  • Tyla
  • Luedji Luna invites Tássia Reis and Xênia França

New Order Dance

  • Alison Wonderland

Favela Space

  • Pocah

Global Village

  • Angélique Kidjo

September 21 - Saturday - Rock in Rio 2024
World Stage

  • Forever rock: Capital Inicial, Detonautas, NX Zero, Pitty, Rogério Flausino, Toni Garrido
  • Forever country: Chitãozinho & Xororó, Orquestra Heliópolis, Ana Castela, Junior, Luan Santana, Simone Mendes
  • Forever MPB: BaianaSystem, Carlinhos Brown, Daniela Mercury, Majur, Margareth Menezes, Ney Matogrosso
  • Forever trap: Cabelinho, Filipe Ret, Kayblack, Matuê, Orochi, Ryan SP, Veigh

Sunset Stage

  • Forever pop: Duda Beat, Gloria Groove, Jão, Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza, Lulu Santos
  • Forever samba: Zeca Pagodinho, Alcione, Diogo Nogueira, Jorge Aragão, Maria Rita, Xande de Pilares
  • Forever rap: Criolo, Djonga, Karol Conká, Marcelo D2, Rael

New Order Dance

  • Forever electronic: Mochakk, Beltran x Classmatic, Eli Iwasa x Ratier, Maz x Antdot

Favela Space

  • Forever funk: Livinho, MC Don Juan, MC Dricka, MC Hariel, MC IG, MC PH
  • Forever favela dance: Bucheca, Cidinho e Doca, Funk Orchestra, MC Carol, MC Kevin O Chris, Tati Quebra Barraco
  • Forever classical music: Nathan Amaral, Orquestra Sinfônica Brasileira Jovem

Global Village

  • Forever soul: Banda Black Rio, Claudio Zoli, Hyldon
  • Forever jazz: Antonio Adolfo, Joabe Reis, Jonathan Ferr, Leo Gandelman
  • Forever bossa nova: Bossacucanova feat Cris Delanno, Leila Pinheiro, Roberto Mnescal, Wanda Sá

September 22 - Sunday - Rock in Rio 2024
World Stage

  • Shawn Mendes
  • Akon
  • Ne-Yo

Sunset Stage

  • Mariah Carey

Favela Space

  • Belo

The Rio Times

