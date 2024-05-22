Egypt Denies CNN's Allegations, Warns Of Withdrawal From Gaza Deal Mediation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 22 (KUNA) -- Head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) Diaa Rashwan dismissed the American news network CNN report about changes made by Egypt to a Gaza deal proposal as baseless, warning that Egypt could end its role if accusations against mediators continued.

"The article published by the American website CNN entitled 'Egypt changed terms of Gaza ceasefire deal', is allegations devoid of any information or facts, and is not based on any reliable journalistic sources, in accordance with internationally accepted journalistic professional rules" Rashwan said, adding that Egypt categorically rejects these allegations.

Rashwan warned that continuing attempts to cast doubt and attack the Egyptian mediation efforts and roles, with allegations that contradict reality, will only lead to further complicating the situation in Gaza and the entire region, and may push the Egyptian side to take a decision to completely withdraw from the mediation it is carrying out in the conflict. (end)

aff









MENAFN22052024000071011013ID1108247121