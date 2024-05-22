Seismic Stability Of Multi-Storey Buildings In Baku To Be Monitored

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A project has been prepared for the regular monitoring of theseismic stability of high-rise buildings in Baku, Azernews reports.

Azar Ghasimzade, Director of the Earthquake EngineeringScientific Research Centre at Azerbaijan Architecture andConstruction University, announced this at the Conference onResilient Financial Systems Against Catastrophic Risks held inBaku.

According to him, insurance companies will take into account theresults of the monitoring when insuring apartments in thosebuildings.