Oman Welcomes Spain, Norway, Ireland Recognition Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, May 22 (KUNA) -- The Sultanate of Oman welcomed on Wednesday the decisions of Spain, Norway and Ireland to officially recognize the State of Palestine.

Oman's Foreign Ministry, in a press release, hoped that other countries would follow suit, emphasizing that the people of Palestine deserve their freedoms and independence.

Earlier Wednesday, the Spanish government, along with Norway and Ireland, announced their official recognition of the State of Palestine, as part of a political movement lead by Madrid.

According to the three governments, the decision, to be effective on May 28th, will grant Palestine all its rights and objectives as an independent State. (end)

nfa









MENAFN22052024000071011013ID1108246333