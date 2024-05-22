Property Of Self-Styled Terrorist Commander Attached In J&K's Shopian

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 22 (IANS) Continuing its crackdown on the terror ecosystem, Jammu and Kashmir Police attached property, including land and residence, of a self-styled terrorist commander in Shopian district, officials said on Wednesday.

The self-styled terrorist commander has been identified as Abid Ramzan Sheikh alias Saifullah alias Khalid, a resident of Chotipora Shopian.

The property includes one kanal and 10 marlas of land under survey No 1165 situated at Chotipora Shopian and the house.

"The said active terrorist is involved in a number of terror-related cases in Shopian as well as neighbouring districts," a police statement said, adding that Sheikh is also "highly involved in instigating/ motivating gullible and budding youth to join the ranks of terrorists".

"This action became inevitable in view of his continuous involvement in terrorism and spoiling the career of poor, innocent and gullible youth of the area, it said.