Palestinian Resistance Movements Fight Back Against Israeli Occupation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), and Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced Tuesday that they have carried out a series of operations against the Israeli occupation army in the Gaza Strip.





The Al-Qassam said that its members targeted three Israeli Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells. They also reported targeting a special Israeli force that barricaded itself inside a house, with an anti-fortified TPG shell, killing and wounding its members.





Also in Tal al-Zaatar, the Al-Qassam members targeted an Israeli tank with a guerrilla action device and detonated an anti-personnel“television” device against a group of occupation soldiers in the same place, in the vicinity of the Omar bin Al-Khattab Mosque. The Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed an occupation army headquarters southwest of Gaza City with mortar shells.





As for the Al-Quds Brigades, they announced that they had bombed, with heavy-calibre mortar shells, a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Qasaria School in Hajar al-Dik, northeast of the Central Governorate. Its members monitored the occupation evacuating a number of its dead and injured soldiers via a helicopter that landed at the place.





The Al-Quds Brigades also said that they bombarded with regular mortar shells and heavy calibre the Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles in the areas of advance east and southeast of the city of Rafah.





Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that, during the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation army committed five massacres against civilians, leaving 85 deaths and 200 injured, which raises the toll of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip to 35,647 deaths and 79,852 injured since 7 October 2023.





Moreover, US President Joe Biden strongly defended Israel, stressing that the Israeli occupation forces are not committing genocide in their ongoing war on Gaza.“What is happening in Gaza is not genocide.”







