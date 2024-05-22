Jennifer Lopez wears Manish Malhotra-designed necklace

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) For her film 'Atlas' premiere, Jennifer Lopez

chose an incredible emerald and diamond necklace by Bollywood couture designer Manish Malhotra.

Jennifer Lopez is all set for the release of her upcoming film 'Atlas'.

The film will be released on Netflix on May 24, 2024.

The Hollywood actress and musician made an eye-catching presence at the launch of her upcoming Netflix film 'Atlas' on Monday.

For the occasion, the actress chose an incredible emerald and diamond necklace by Bollywood couture designer Manish Malhotra.

Indian craftsmen crafted the Ilena necklace, which features 165 carats of emeralds and diamonds.



"The iconic Jlo stuns in our exquisite ILENA Necklace set, featuring special cut 165 ct emeralds and an array of trillion-cut diamonds, exuding Indian craftsmanship and artistry.”



Jennifer Lopez wore the necklace set with Greta Constantine's strapless black-and-white outfit.