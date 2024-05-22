Home Ministry Office In North Block Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Response Deployed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A bomb threat on Wednesday (May 22) has triggered a swift emergency response at the Ministry of Home Affairs office in Delhi's North Block. The Delhi Police reported receiving an email warning about a potential bomb at the location.

In response, a bomb disposal squad and fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene. The area has been cordoned off as security personnel conduct thorough searches to ensure safety and address the threat.

This bomb threat email sent to the Home Ministry office comes after a series of hoax bomb threats targetting several institutions in the national capital and beyond. Schools, airports, hospitals, and jails in Delhi have all been recipients of similar alarming emails.

The wave of threats extends beyond Delhi, with schools in Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Ahmedabad also receiving similar messages.

In response to a hoax email that led to the evacuation of students and staff from over 150 schools in Delhi, the police have launched an investigation. The threatening email, purportedly sent from a mail server, claimed that explosives had been planted on school premises in the city.

On Monday, Delhi Police revealed that the hoax bomb threats are suspected to have originated from Budapest. Authorities plan to contact their Hungarian counterparts to further the investigation.

An officer involved in the case noted that the threat email was sent from the address '...', which is linked to a Russian domain. "It's likely the IP addresses may be associated with a VPN, making it challenging to trace the individual's connectivity. We will seek Interpol's assistance by sending a Demi Official (DO) letter to obtain details of the person who registered the email address," the officer said.