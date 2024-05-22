Sandeep Lamichhane Denied Visa By US Embassy, Threatening T20 World Cup Participation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The US Embassy has refused a visa for former IPL star Sandeep Lamichhane, potentially barring him from participating in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Just a week ago, the 23-year-old leg-spinner was cleared of rape charges by an appeals court, prompting the ICC to permit his inclusion in Nepal's World Cup squad.

Expressing disappointment, Lamichhane revealed via social media that the US Embassy declined his visa application for the T20 World Cup scheduled in the USA and the West Indies. This denial marks a significant setback for Lamichhane, who is Nepal's lone representative in the IPL and had been striving to return to international cricket post his acquittal from a rape case that led to his arrest in September 2022.

This isn't the first time Lamichhane has faced visa issues with the US Embassy. Similar hurdles arose in 2019 when he aimed to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

With Lamichhane's absence, Nepal, gearing up for only their second T20 World Cup appearance, has entrusted the leadership responsibilities to batting all-rounder Rohit Paudel. Despite the setback, there are discussions within the Cricket Association of Nepal about potentially including Lamichhane in the World Cup squad.

Lamichhane's cricketing credentials are impressive, having claimed 112 wickets in 51 ODIs and being on the verge of reaching the 100-wicket mark in T20 internationals, where he has participated in 52 matches. His stint with the Delhi Capitals in the IPL further underscores his talent and potential.