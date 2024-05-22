China Announce Badminton Squad For Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, May 22 (IANS) Defending women's singles champion Chen Yufei and Asian Games men's singles gold medallist Li Shifeng were the top draws as the Chinese Badminton Association announced the roster for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Wednesday. As the only team to secure all 10 spots in the five events, the Chinese badminton team sent the top two players or pairs in each event based on Olympic rankings.

Chen Yufei will compete in the women's singles as the defending champion, with He Bingjiao also taking the berth, while Shi Yuqi and the reigning Asian Games champion Li Shifeng will vie for the men's singles gold medal.

Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang and Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi will represent China in the men's doubles, while the women's doubles will feature Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan and Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning, reports Xinhua.

World champions Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong will aim for the mixed doubles title, with Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping also participating.

China won the women's singles and mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics, and the badminton powerhouse looks forward to greater success in Paris.

The Paris Olympic Games will start on July 26 and the badminton competition will be held from July 27 to August 5 at the La Chapelle Arena. The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games will be held on August 8.