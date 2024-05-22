20 People From Turbulence-Hit Flight Stay In Intensive Care: Thai Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Bangkok, May 22 (IANS) Twenty people from the Singapore airliner that experienced severe turbulence and made an emergency landing in Bangkok remained in intensive care units, a Thai hospital said on Wednesday.

According to a statement from Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, 104 people on the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London to Singapore were injured and received treatment at the hospital and other medical facilities, reports Xinhua News Agency.

The Boeing 777-300ER jet, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, encountered severe turbulence en route and was forced to land at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand's capital Bangkok on Tuesday.

A relief flight with 143 of the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 passengers and crew members who were able to travel, arrived in Singapore on Wednesday morning and an additional five passengers would be returning to Singapore on Wednesday, the airline said in a statement.

Another 74 passengers and six crew members were still in Bangkok, including those receiving medical care, Singapore Airlines said in its social media post.