What to expect this weekend at the first-ever WWE King and Queen of the Ring

(MENAFN- mslgroup) The action will kick off on Friday 24th May with WWE SmackDown, marking the first time that SmackDown will be broadcast live from Saudi Arabia. Taking place at Jeddah’s epic Super Dome from 8pm KSA, superstars will battle it out in the inaugural WWE King and Queen of the Ring semifinals for the coveted spot in the final on the following day.



On Saturday 25th May, the WWE King and Queen of the Ring will air live across the globe from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, exclusively airing in the region via MBC’s Shahid – the only place to catch all the action with Arabic commentary. Fans will be raising the roof of Jeddah’s famous Superdome, the world’s largest pillarless Superdome, as the event marks the first time in almost a decade that the King of The Ring event returns since 2015 and the first crowning of a Queen of The Ring since the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament, which took place at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh 2021.

As the weekend draws nearer, stay tuned for the latest line-up, surprise appearances and unstoppable action set to take place.

The match card for this weekend, includes:



• Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul

WWE King and Queen of the Ring is set to be headlined by Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul in a Championship vs. Championship match. Rhodes will be mounting a defence of his new Undisputed WWE Championship after he solidified his reign at WWE Backlash: France.



• WWE Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch will put her title on the line against Liv Morgan. Lynch won the title in a battle royal after Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the title after suffering an injury from Morgan backstage. Lynch last eliminated Morgan in the battle royal, but The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour continues with her latest shot at dethroning the champion.



• Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed (Triple Threat Match)

Sami Zayn will put the Intercontinental Title on the line in a Triple Threat Match against Chad Gable and “Big” Bronson Reed at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. After ending Gunther’s historic title reign at Wrestlemania 40, Zayn was challenged by Gable despite his help in ending the longest Intercontinental Title reign in WWE history. Reed also attacked Zayn and Gable to set his own claim to the title. As a result, all three will battle for the championship.



• Queen of the Ring final

There’s just one match left until the Queen of the Ring Final, and Bianca Belair and Nia Jax will battle it out to make it there. Belair bested Candice LeRae and Tiffany Stratton, setting up a meeting with Jax, who took out Naomi and Jade Cargill in the tournament.



Belair and Jax have never faced each other one-on-one and with the crown just inches away, each Superstar will be out to prove herself. The winner will face Lyra Valkyria, who won her place in the final after Monday Night Raw this week, in a match against Iyo Sky.



• King of the Ring final

On Friday Night SmackDown, Randy Orton and Tama Tonga will compete for a position in the King of the Ring final, against GUNTHER who defeated Jey Uso in the semifinal match on Monday Night Raw.



Orton made his way into the semifinal after taking out AJ Styles and Carmelo Hayes, while Tama Tonga bested Angelo Dawkins and LA Knight. Before this year, Orton had not yet won a single King of the Ring Match in his career now, he is set on making his promise to eliminate The Bloodline to advance to the final match on Saturday night.



WWE SmackDown takes place on Friday 24th May and is scheduled to begin from 8PM (KSA) / 9PM (UAE), watch it live via MBC’s Shahid and then show same day with Arabic subtitles on MBC Action.



WWE King and Queen of the Ring takes place on Saturday 25th May and is scheduled to begin from 8PM (KSA) / 9PM (UAE). Watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring live across the region on MBC’s Shahid.





