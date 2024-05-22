Prayagraj Women Perform Bhajan-Kirtan For PM Modi's 'Thumping' Victory

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) With five phases of Lok Sabha elections 2024 over, the fate of umpteen candidates has been sealed in more than 400 constituencies, so far. However, there is no let-up in canvassing as parties are fighting it out with aggressive and forceful campaigns.

Amid the high-decibel campaign by parties, a group of women in Prayagraj are grabbing the eyeballs with their bhajan-kirtan sabha, in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The bhajan-kirtan by womenfolk in Prayagraj coincided with PM Modi's election rally on Tuesday, attended by lakhs of people.

The women supporters paid obeisance at the local Shambhu Nath temple and prayed for the 'thumping' victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for a record third term.

Most of the women participants lauded women's welfare schemes under PM Modi-led government and also the latter's endeavour towards women empowerment.

"None of the governments took concrete steps towards women welfare. Modi government has not only unshackled us but has facilitated our growth," said one of the devotees while explaining why people should make 'Abki baar 400 paar' a reality.

Prayagraj, one of the key constituencies of Uttar Pradesh is headed to polls in the sixth phase on May 25. Such prayers for Modi government 3.0 in Prayagraj are not a one-off incident.

Women supporters in Varanasi, PM Modi's LS constituency recently organised a 'ganga aarti' to pray and wish for his third term.

A group of people sporting 'Har Dil Mein Modi' slogans can also be seen moving across the city, exhorting others to cast their vote.