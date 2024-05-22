Song Has Ended But Melody Lingers In Hong Kong

But any fair-minded person, whether jurist or layman, would recognize that the melody of Glory to Hong Kong is inspirational, carrying its wordless message.



Hence the Hong Kong government's argument that both words and music should be subject to the injunction is a perfectly respectable legal submission.



The Court of Appeal was not making a political statement by castigating the song as weaponizing the movement for Hong Kong to secede from the People's Republic of China.



Three extracts from the lyrics leave no room to dispute the song's message:“Let blood rage afield”“Now to arms! For freedom we fight” and”Revolution of our times.”

Though I would not agree with the court's assertion that the composer of the song intended it to be a weapon, absent direct evidence of such an intent that is only one inference to be drawn. Hence, rather than asserting it as a fact, the court is entitled to conclude that it is one possible inference.



The principle of free speech, which is written into Hong Kong's Basic Law, is no more nor less restricted than any other jurisdiction when it applies to incitement to take up arms against the incumbent government.

As the old adage – attributed variously to Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr, Abraham Lincoln and John Stuart Mill – expresses it,“your freedom ends where my nose begins.” In other words, the individual's freedom is constrained by the freedom of others. Consequently, the Court of Appeal's judgment is founded on sound legal principles.

Having said that, one may, nonetheless, consider the merits of the Hong Kong government's Secretary for Justice's decision to seek a civil injunction addressed to the world at large, when there already existed criminal laws that would make it an offense to commit any of the acts that the Court of Appeal's decision establishes would breach the injunction. This was the conclusion of the judge at First Instance.

Reading the judgment, one might be forgiven for getting the impression that in July 2023 Hong Kong was in a state of political foment, such that publication of the song could have triggered an outbreak of violence at any moment. Such an impression does not tally with my recollection of the political climate then.

Hong Kong was and continues to be alive and flourishing, with most going about their daily business without the least interest in politics. I would even go so far as to say that it is and was business as usual, boringly so.



Surely there was no necessity to pile the civil injunction Pelion upon the criminal Ossa? Hence one is left to conjecture as to the motive for seeking an injunction in July 2023: no valid basis springs readily to mind.

The Court of Appeal judgment states, somewhat ingenuously, that the song is not being banned. This is a legal distinction finer than the edge of the sharpest razor.

