Artillery Destroy Russian Msta-S Self-Propelled Howitzer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the 109th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion as part of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a self-propelled howitzer of the Russian army.

According to Ukrinform, the Ground Forces reported this on Facebook and posted a video.

“The Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer has been destroyed,” the artillerymen reported.

As reported, the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed one tank, four armored combat vehicles, and seven vehicles over the past day.