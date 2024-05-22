Artillery Destroy Russian Msta-S Self-Propelled Howitzer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the 109th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion as part of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a self-propelled howitzer of the Russian army.
According to Ukrinform, the Ground Forces reported this on Facebook and posted a video. Read also:
Ukrainian intelligence officers destroy
trucks with invaders and weapons on Zaporizhzhia axis
“The Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer has been destroyed,” the artillerymen reported.
As reported, the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed one tank, four armored combat vehicles, and seven vehicles over the past day.
MENAFN22052024000193011044ID1108243687
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.