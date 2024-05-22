New ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Song To Feature Srivalli Played Yet Again By Rashmika Mandanna

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) After 'Pushpa Pushpa', the second song from the upcoming Allu Arjun-starrer film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is set to hit the airwaves. On Wednesday, the makers of the film unveiled the teaser poster of the new song.

The yet-to-be-titled song will feature the character of Srivalli as per the poster. The track is touted to be an upbeat catchy track on the lines of 'Sami Sami' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Taking to social media, the makers shared the poster with shades of purple, pink and yellow in the background with the hand of a female, presumably Srivalli, in gyan mudra.

They wrote in the caption:“After the takeover by Pushpa Raj with #PushpaPushpa, it is time for The Couple, Srivalli along with her Saami to mesmerise us all. #Pushpa2SecondSingle announcement tomorrow at 11.07 AM. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is the follow-up to the 2021 film 'Pushpa: The Rise' which starred Allu Arjun in the titular role of Pushparaj. The sequel also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles.

The film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It will land in cinemas on the occasion of Independence Day this year.