What Happened To Aishwarya Rai's Arm? Did Mrs Bachchan Break Her Arm? Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a sling with a white cast around her wrist at Cannes 2024, disturbing fans. The actress attended the famous film festival with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Despite her injuries, she nailed her style game. She also returned to the spotlight on Monday when she came out to vote with a sling on her hand. Although Aishwarya has kept quiet about her condition, a report revealed how she harmed herself.

How did Aishwarya Rai break her arm?

According to Mid-Day, the event occurred on May 11. Aishwarya allegedly shattered her wrist after suffering a terrible tumble at her Mumbai home. According to the article, she opted to complete her job responsibilities while the swelling in her hand went down. She

is scheduled

to have surgery once her physicians have approved her.

“Two days after her fall, she did her costume fittings with her

designers,

and only requested that they ensure that the venue was spacious and comfortable so that she could avoid another injury. The brand was thankful and appreciative that she met her share of the deal despite being in pain,”

a source told Mid-Day.

“Her doctors had stated that she could undergo surgery after the swelling had

subsided,

and had granted permission to travel for the festival. She is likely to be seen in a splint for a

month,

and will subsequently undergo physiotherapy to regain her strength,”

the insider added.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2024:

Aishwarya Rai wowed audiences during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024. The actress gave two jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet, but what impressed many was her ability to pose

flawlessly

while wearing a cast on her hand.

On the job front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2. The actress has yet to reveal her next project.

